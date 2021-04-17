A graphic designer has made his own mock of Jude Bellingham being on the cover of the FIFA 22 video game - and his own club even approve!

It has been a meteoric rise for Bellingham, who just last season was playing in England's second tier with Birmingham City, before scoring in the Champions League quarter-final for Borussia Dortmund against Manchester City this week.

Highly-regarded from a young age, Dortmund stole a march on Manchester United last summer to sign the youngster for an initial £25 million, despite United's best efforts that included a personal meeting with the great Sir Alex Ferguson.

The 17-year-old is already a full England international with hopes of going to the European Championships this summer after a standout season in Germany's Bundesliga and the Champions League.

For any player, you know you've made it when you star on the cover of a FIFA game. The leading football video game in the world has had many stars adorn its cover over the years such as Ronaldinho, Wayne Rooney, Kaka, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

As well as established elite players, the British cover version of the game sometimes has space for rising stars. Theo Walcott and Jack Wilshere were both older than Bellingham when they made the cover of FIFA 10 and FIFA 12 respectively before their careers disappointingly tailed off.

There is hope, given what he has achieved so far, that Bellingham will become one of the best players in Europe in time, so much so that a graphic designer on Twitter has gone viral for his incredible design which shows the midfielder as the face of FIFA 22.

The image used is of Bellingham's celebration against City after he scored with a brilliant finish into the top corner. Staring down the camera, the cover is in immense detail and focus, perhaps giving EA Sports some food for thought.

The mock cover also has a very proud supporter in Borussia Dortmund themselves. The official Dortmund Twitter account shared the image with the German giants clearly giving their blessing to make it happen.

He may have some work to do to shift last year's cover star, World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe, off the face of the game, but he has plenty of time on his side.

If he continues on his upward trend, Bellingham has all the ability to one day make it happen and then some.

