It’s not been a great week if your name is Jose Mourinho.

Last Sunday he lost 3-1 to his former club, Manchester United, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got one over his predecessor.

Mourinho didn’t take it well.

Then, on Friday night, his Spurs side could only draw 2-2 with Everton to leave them five points adrift of a top-four place having played a game more.

To make matters worse, Harry Kane limped off with another ankle injury at the end of the match.

Oh, and then there’s Paul Pogba criticising his management style.

The United midfielder called out Mourinho in an explosive interview on Thursday which created plenty of headlines.

"What I have now with Ole is different, he wouldn't go against the players," Pogba told Sky Sports. "He wouldn't go against the players.

"Maybe Ole wouldn't pick them, but it's not like he puts them on the side like they don't exist anymore. That's the difference between Mourinho and Ole.

"Once I had a great relationship with Mourinho, everybody saw that, and the next day you don't know what happened. That's the strange thing I had with Mourinho and I cannot explain to you because even I don't know. So, yeah."

Mourinho was asked about Pogba’s comments after his side’s draw at Goodison Park, to which he replied: "I would like to say that I couldn't care less with what he says. I am not interested at all."

But Pogba’s comments about Mourinho man-management ability - or lack of - certainly aren’t groundbreaking. Similar has been said in the past - most notably by Wayne Rooney following Solskjaer’s very first match in charge of United.

Rooney was a pundit for BT Sport during Man Utd’s 5-1 win against Cardiff back in December 2018 just days after Mourinho's sacking. And he revealed how his, and his United teammates', relationship with Mourinho broke down.

"In my opinion, obviously being there for a year with him, he didn't (keep players onside)," Rooney said.

"I think that was the one surprise I had - the communication with the players wasn’t as much as it could have been.

"When you leave a player out of a game, sometimes, for a player, it gives a bit of freedom of the mind when the manager says I’m leaving you out for this reason or for that reason. But the players didn’t get that.

"I think that’s the most difficult thing for a player to try and work out why you’re not playing.

"The big thing with Jose was the communication with the players, and I know the players weren’t happy with him.

"There was nothing like, 'You’re not doing this, you’re not doing that. So, you’re not given something to go and work on and make yourself better at those certain things.

"I knew Zlatan was one of his big signings, Zlatan came in and was scoring goals. And I maybe wasn’t playing at the level I knew I could do so I knew that was the reason. That was more or less what made my mind up to go and play elsewhere."

If that’s how Mourinho treated a club legend at Old Trafford, spare a thought for the likes of Luke Shaw…

