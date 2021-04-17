The United States Title changed hands at WrestleMania 37 this past Sunday, with Sheamus defeating Riddle for the belt. The Celtic Warrior beat The Original Bro with a vicious Brogue Kick off a flip.

With the Irishman now in his third reign as US Champion, who should be next in line to face him?

Here are five names who could challenge Sheamus for the RAW mid-card title next:

5 | Ricochet

A former US Champion in his own right, Ricochet would be a great challenger for The Celtic Warrior.

The One and Only's agility and high-flying manoeuvres, along with The Celtic Warrior's hard-hitting style would make for an exciting match for the title.

4 | Damian Priest

Off the back of a huge win at 'Mania, Damian Priest taking on Sheamus would definitely be a draw.

The Archer of Infamy has the NXT North American Championship already on his list of accomplishments since joining the company in 2018, and given the opportunity to capture another mid-card belt, Priest and The Celtic Warrior could put on an impressive showing for the WWE Universe.

3 | Randy Orton

A legend of the industry and a former rival of Sheamus', Randy Orton has the ability to have a brilliant match with almost anyone.

The Legend Killer is another former US Champion on this list and has had multiple bouts with the Irishman in the past 10 years.

2 | Keith Lee

The man who was rumoured to be dethroning Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber but for an injury meaning he missed the match, Keith Lee and Sheamus are no strangers to each other.

The Limitless One is yet to win a title on the main roster, but is a former NXT and North American Champion.

Imagine if The Celtic Warrior holds the gold until Lee's return, one the reaction for Keith would be huge and then if he were to challenge Sheamus and be the one to take the title from him, it would make for a much deserved run for The Limitless One.

1 | Roderick Strong

The surprise name on the list, Roderick Strong has recently "left" NXT and is looking for a new brand within the WWE.

What better way than to establish yourself on another show than challenging Sheamus for the US Championship?

In a match that would be backbreakers-galore, Strong and Sheamus would have a hard-hitting match with a few bruises afterward.

These are just five names who could challenge the Irishman for the belt. With WrestleMania Backlash next month, it will be interesting to see who, if the title is defended on the pay-per-view, will get the opportunity to become US Champion.

