The phrase "best in the world" has been thrown around the professional wrestling universe for many years. With the likes of Bret Hart and CM Punk in recent memory naming themselves this.

However, what makes you the best wrestler in the world? Because numerous elements are considered when thinking of the complete performer - both in the ring and out of it.

Whether it's mic skills, high-flying ability, audience engagement, or technical brilliance, there's two men who stand out for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle when the latter is being considered.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the 1996 Olympic Gold Medallist named Daniel Bryan as one of the best technical wrestlers in the world.

“Daniel Bryan without a doubt,” Angle said.

"I love his work, I wish I would’ve wrestled him. He is one of the best in-ring performers today and I think of all time. Even though he is a little undersized, he makes up for it in work ethic. What he can do in the ring, he is just incredible."

This wasn't the only name that the multi-time champion mentioned. He also added that AJ Styles, a man Angle knows very well from their days in TNA/IMPACT and in the WWE as well. He said:

“AJ Styles is another guy that is a great technician when he wants to be, does some highflying stuff and so does Daniel Bryan. As far as technically sound, AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan are the two best [in the world].”

You can't really argue with Kurt on this one, both Bryan and Styles have shown why they are arguably in the top 10 best wrestlers in the world right now and in the past 10 years.

The thought of the Olympic Gold Medallist and The Leader of The YES! Movement going face-to-face a few years ago would've sent fans into a frenzy. Their grapple work, as well as their agility and overall ability in the ring would steal the show on any card.

