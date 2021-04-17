Phil Foden is a special talent.

The 20-year-old is having an incredible season for Manchester City.

He is set to start for England at Euro 2020 this summer and his performances could determine whether Gareth Southgate's side win the competition or not.

Foden will most likely be an England regular for the whole of this decade. The chances he features in the Three Lions' 2026 World Cup side are very high.

But who else will join him for the tournament ‎in Canada, Mexico and United States?

TalkSPORT have risked making themselves look silly by predicting England's first XI for the 2026 World Cup.

We've taken a look at their selections below...

GK: Dean Henderson | Age in 2026: 29

Henderson looks to have wrested the number one shirt at Man United from David de Gea. He will be in his prime in 2026.

LB: Bukayo Saka | Age in 2026: 24

Saka at left-back?! The Arsenal man has played there before - and played well - but his best position is in attack.

CB: Joe Gomez | Age in 2026: 29

Gomez has been out for the majority of the 2020/21 season with a knee injury but he is arguably England's best centre-back when fully fit.

CB: Ben White | Age in 2026: 28

White is yet to make his England debut. He's shown signs in the past few years that he could be an elite defender.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold | Age in 2026: 27

The options England have at right-back is borderline ridiculous. Alexander-Arnold has had a tough time of late - he wasn't include in Southgate's last squad - but he's predicted to be a starter in five years time.

CM: Declan Rice | Age in 2026: 27

Rice has been linked with moves away after a tremendous few seasons with West Ham. He will be nearing his prime in 2026.

CM: Jude Bellingham | Age in 2026: 22

Bellingham, just 17 years old, is already an England player. He recently scored his first goal in both the Bundesliga and Champions League. He could be scary good in five years time.

AM: Phil Foden | Age in 2026: 26

What a talent Foden is. He could become the first English player to win the Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen in 2001.

LW: Jadon Sancho | Age in 2026: 26

Sancho has been brilliant for Dortmund in the past few seasons. He could return to the Premier League in a big money move this summer.

RW: Harvey Elliott | Age in 2026: 23

Elliott has ridiculous potential. The 18-year-old has lit up the Championship this season and could be part of Jurgen Klopp's plans at Liverpool next campaign.

ST: Marcus Rashford | Age in 2026: 28

Rashford's best position is arguably on the wing but he's predicted to be leading the line for England in 2026.

Key omissions:

Harry Kane will be 32, not old at all, but Rashford is favoured instead of him.

Mason Mount misses out, as does Chelsea teammate Reece James, while Jack Grealish and Mason Greenwood also don't make the XI.

Ben Chilwell (29 in 2026) and Luke Shaw (30 in 2026) miss out to Saka.

