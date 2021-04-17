Jose Mourinho is under mounting pressure at Tottenham Hotspur - and it now seems a question of 'when' not 'if' he'll be sacked.

What's gone wrong?

Aside from reaching the Carabao Cup final, Spurs' season has been underwhelming and they look poised to miss out on Champions League football again. They are currently five points off the top four after the 2-2 draw with Everton - a game in which they once again failed to hold onto the lead - and the chasm could have been even wider had West Ham not unexpectedly lost to Newcastle.

They were humiliated in the Europa League, knocked out after a 3-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb, and also exited the FA Cup at the hands of Everton.

And it has all unfolded amidst persistent complaints from many supporters about the style of football.

What's the update?

Daniel Levy has sacked six permanent managers and Mourinho looks to be going the same way, according to a report from football.london.

Their Tottenham correspondent Alasdair Gold has said that there is a "growing belief" in the corridors of Hotspur Way that the Portuguese won't be in charge next season.

It's added that "the style of football has also caused concern within the club". Spurs have been more gory than Glory, Glory for much of the campaign and it is alarming how quickly their season has capitulated when they were top of the table in December.

So while it's unclear exactly when Mourinho will depart, that would suggest that even beating Manchester City in the League Cup final next weekend might not save him.

He was brought in to win silverware and build on the success of the Mauricio Pochettino era - something he has achieved at every club he's managed - but it will not necessarily prove enough.

Levy wants to tread carefully because he knows he is under pressure to make the right call, particularly with his Pochettino-Mourinho switch seemingly having backfired.

