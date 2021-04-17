Three Lions news: Aidy Boothroyd no longer England U21 manager after Euros humiliation

Aidy Boothroyd has decided to leave his role as England U21 head coach following a disastrous Euros campaign.

What's the latest news involving Aidy Boothroyd?

It was announced on Friday that Boothroyd will be stepping down from his role with the England U21s.

His contract was due to expire in the summer but the manager has decided to prematurely leave his role.

This comes following a disappointing European U21 Championship campaign where the Junior Lions failed to progress from the group stages.

Regarding his departure, he said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "It's been the greatest privilege to represent the FA and lead England teams into high-profile tournaments.

"While we didn't finish in the way we wanted, I'm very proud to have been able to work so closely with players who I know will go on to have remarkable international careers and to have experienced some very special moments with them over the years."

How did England fare in the U21 Euros?

It truly was a tournament to forget for both Boothroyd and the England youth side.

The U21s kicked off their Euros campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Switzerland and this was followed by a 2-0 loss to Portugal.

England's final game came against Croatia and the youth side managed to record a 2-1 victory, with goals coming from Liverpool's Curtis Jones and Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze.

However, this wasn't enough to secure a place in the knockout stages and Boothroyd's side crashed out of the tournament.

Why was Aidy Boothroyd criticised?

Following England's exit from the Euros, a number of fans took to social media to voice their anger and outrage regarding Boothroyd's team selections.

During the national side's opening two games, he decided against starting both Jones and Eze and England failed to bulge the back of the net.

But for England's vital clash against Croatia, both players started and scored, leading many fans to question why they were left out of the previous starting XIs.

A number of accounts on Twitter were furious with Boothroyd's team selections at the tournament and some called for him to face the sack.

What was Boothroyd's overall record with U21s?

Putting aside his management of the squad during the Euros, Boothroyd actually had a decent record with the U21s.

Across 48 games, his side managed to record 31 victories which works out at a win rate of 64.6%, according to Transfermarkt.

However, the elephant in the room is that Boothroyd, across three attempts, only managed to reach the knockout stages of a tournament on one occasion.

1 of 15 In which season did United wear this kit? 2016/17 2015/16 2005/06 2009/10

Who will be the next England U21 manager?

According to Sky Sports, the FA have now begun the recruitment process for Boothroyd's replacement, with the 50-year-old previously holding the job for nearly five years.

It's currently unclear who will take the reigns from Boothroyd.

News Now - Sport News