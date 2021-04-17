The FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Manchester City had the potential to be a mouthwatering tie.

City went into the game knowing a win would be a huge step in their search for an unprecedented quadruple.

They faced an in-form Chelsea side who have been brilliant since Thomas Tuchel joined the club in January.

The two sides cancelled each other out in the first half.

Hamik Ziyech had the ball in the net inside 10 minutes but he was adjudged to be offside. Ben Chilwell also had a good chance to break the deadlock but he skewed his effort from inside the box wide.

In truth, they were the only chances of what was a largely drab first half.

There was a moment of controversy, though, involving Fernandinho and Mason Mount.

Mason Mount fell to the ground after a challenge by the 35-year-old in the 17th minute.

With the Englishman on the floor, Fernandinho attempted to jump over Mount but appeared to make slight contact with his face.

Watch the moment below:

Fernandinho can be considered a lucky boy.

Only Fernandinho knows whether that was intentional or not. But, regardless, his actions were very clumsy and he could easily have been punished.

To Mount's credit, he didn't make much of the incident. If he had, referee Mike Dean and VAR would have had a big decision to make.

Fernandinho continued to be penalised for fouls in the first half but, remarkably, he was not booked before the break.

