Manchester United are enjoying a successful season.

The Red Devils have all but secured their place in next season's Champions League.

They are currently nine points clear of Chelsea in fifth and still retain hopes of catching Man City and winning their first Premier League title since 2013.

United are also in the Europa League semi-finals and are favourites to win the competition.

Despite their success, there are multiple areas of the squad that can be improved.

One position that United seemingly intend to strengthen this summer is at centre-back.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, they are making moves to sign one of the Premier League's brightest young centre-backs.

What have Foot Mercato said?

It is reported that United are looking to sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester City this summer.

United are looking to sign a commanding centre-back to partner Harry Maguire and they've made contact with Leicester in regards to signing the Frenchman.

How has Fofana performed this season?

Fofana, who stands at 6 foot 3, has been integral for Leicester as they currently occupy a spot in the Premier League top four.

He has played 19 times in England's top tier this season. Leicester have kept six clean sheets and conceded 22 goals when he's played.

Per WhoScored.com, he has an average rating of 7.11/10 this season, making him The Foxes' second best player this term.

How much will Fofana cost?

Fofana only signed for Leicester last season in a £36.5m deal. He is contracted until 2025.

Unsurprisingly, Brendan Rodgers' side are reluctant to sell Fofana and it's believed it would take a Harry Maguire like fee to sell him.

Of course, Leicester sold Maguire to United for £80m back in 2019.

What has been said about Fofana?

Man United legend Paul Scholes is a big fan of Fofana. He urged United to try and sign the 20-year-old back in January.

“If I was Ole and could sign a defender this month, I’d go for Wesley Fofana at Leicester. He’s only 20, but he has been outstanding and he has the potential to be anything he wants to be," Scholes told ESPN.

“United have done OK at the back this season, but they have been exposed when playing against the big teams and that’s another problem they need to solve.”

Should United sign Fofana?

Fofana is a brilliant young defender who has been very impressive this season.

But Leicester will want north of £80m for him, which is huge money to be spending on a defender.

It all comes down to whether United feel like he's worth that price. It would take a huge fee but, if he continues to play like he has for Leicester this season, he would be a great signing.

1 of 20 Who is the missing player from Liverpool's 2005 Champions League final line-up? Didi Hamann Igor Biscan Steve Finnan Djibril Cisse

News Now - Sport News