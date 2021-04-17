Spurs transfer news: The verdict on Mourinho's mooted reunion with Fellaini

Former Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini has been tipped for a Tottenham reunion with Jose Mourinho.

Midway through the 2018/19 season, the towering Belgian left the Premier League to join Chinese outfit Shandong Taishan.

During his time at the club, he's played 57 games and also provided 25 goal contributions, according to Transfermarkt. However, it appears that his Far Eastern adventure could soon be coming to an end.

It's recently been reported by Voetbal24 that Fellaini will be returning to the Premier League and Tottenham will be the likely destination.

The Belgian has an agreement to play for Shandong until the end of December. Although, sources have told Voetbal24 that his contract may end prematurely which would allow him to feature at the start of 2021/22 Premier League season.

Fellaini is reportedly high on Jose Mourinho's wish list at Tottenham, as the midfielder previously featured under the manager during his time with the Red Devils.

The Spurs boss is currently looking for reinforcements in his squad, and Fellaini may fit the billing.

But would the 33-year-old be a good signing for Spurs?

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly, Sam Brookes, and Josh Cole provide an answer to that question.

Tom Kelly

"A Mourinho must-have!

"It's nice to see that Mourinho could potentially be getting the band back together. But in all seriousness, Spurs need a player like Fellaini in their ranks.

"The Tottenham boss clearly favours a battling midfield, as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has featured prominently in the side this season. In fact, the Dane hasn't missed a Premier League game and has played the highest number of minutes for Spurs alongside Hugo Lloris, according to WhoScored.

"But on the other hand, he's been accused of looking "exhausted" by Spurs journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke. Mourinho's side clearly needs reinforcement in this department and Fellaini is a step towards that.

"Additionally, who else in world football would you want when it's the dying minutes of the game and you need a winning goal?"

Sam Brookes

"This is so underwhelming.

"Less than two years ago, Tottenham were playing in a Champions League final. Now they’re being linked with Fellaini. Where did it all go wrong?

"In fairness, the giant Belgian can be a quality operator on his day. You don’t get 87 caps for Belgium if you’re not half-decent.

"Unfortunately, his day has come and gone. He turns 34 in November, indicating that he is into the twilight of his career.

"The season had started positively, with Gareth Bale returning to north London, but it is now in danger of petering out.

"If Spurs want to keep Harry Kane, chasing after a past-his-prime Fellaini is not the way to go about things."

Josh Cole

"Although Fellaini enjoyed a great deal of success during his time in the Premier League with Everton, he struggled to deliver consistently at Manchester United, and thus his move to China in 2019 was hardly a shock.

"Whilst the midfielder does boast a considerable presence when he is on the pitch, it could be argued that his best years are now behind him and that he may now fail to make any sort of impact in the top-flight.

"Furthermore, when you consider that Hojbjerg has made the anchor-man role his own at Spurs, it would quite simply be a waste of funds by Tottenham if they decide to draft in Fellaini.

"Taking this into consideration, it would be beneficial for both parties for this move not to happen.

"The Belgian will not be guaranteed first-team football in north London, whilst Tottenham could use the money available to them to invest elsewhere."

