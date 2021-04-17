Would Max Aarons be a good signing for Everton? The Verdict

Everton are reportedly lining up a bid for Norwich City full-back Max Aarons, according to The Times.

Last summer, Barcelona were knocking on the doors of Carrow Road, as they enquired about the young full-back. However, a move never materialised and Aarons has been a stand-out performer for Norwich this season.

Featuring on the right-hand side of the Canaries defence, Aarons has remained a consistent figure in the Norwich side.

According to WhoScored, only Tottenham loanee Oliver Skipp has made more appearances for Daniel Farke's side this season than the 21-year-old.

Although Aarons didn't get a dream move to Catalonia last summer, it appears that he may potentially be on the move in the coming months.

The Times have reported that Everton are interested in signing the defender but are currently not willing to meet his £30m asking price. Therefore, the Everton hierarchy will be looking to negotiate a lower fee with the Canaries.

However, would Aarons be a good addition to the Toffees?

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly, Sam Brookes, Josh Cole and Jonathan Gorrie have their say.

Tom Kelly

"Seamus Coleman has developed a bit of a heroic status on Merseyside and with the defender being 32, it's about time Everton found a replacement for him.

"Aarons would be a magnificent addition to Everton's squad and it really highlights the direction that the Toffees are going in.

"Taking into consideration that he's only 21-years-old and already has a wealth of experience under his belt, the £30m price tag seems rather reasonable in today's market.

"The Toffees need to be quick in securing Aaron's signature, as it's surely unlikely that Everton will be the only Premier League club chasing the full-back this summer given the interest in him last summer.

"Coleman's successor is a must for Carlo Ancelotti."

Sam Brookes

"The perfect signing for Everton.

"Carlo Ancelotti needs to get more from the right-back position next year. Lucas Digne has been performing well on the opposite flank, and has chipped in with six assists, but Seamus Coleman has been less impressive.

"Aarons looks to have matured at Norwich this term, and his dribbling and key passing statistics suggests that he is ready to move back into the Premier League with a top-half club.

"With Richarlison and James Rodriguez cutting inside from their wings, Everton need their full-backs to provide a threat from out wide. Digne has shown that he can do that this year, and Aarons would be his ideal partner in crime for 2021/22."

Josh Cole

"Whilst it is abundantly clear that Everton will need to make significant alterations to their squad this summer if they are to emerge as contenders for a Champions League place next season, signing Max Aarons would be a major risk.

"Despite impressing at Championship level this season for Norwich, the defender struggled to deliver the goods on a consistent basis during the club's recent spell in the Premier League.

"In the 36 appearances that he made in the top-flight last season, Aarons averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.55 which is lower than the total that Seamus Coleman has recorded during the current campaign.

"Although it would be naive to suggest that the England Under-21 international doesn't possess the talent needed to thrive in the top-flight in the coming years, £30m is a huge fee for a player who has yet to impress at this level and thus Everton ought to think twice before committing to a deal."

1 of 15 Kevin Mirallas Gaziantep Fenerbahce Royal Antwerp Anderlecht

Jonathan Gorrie

"This could be a serious signing.

"Indeed, Seamus Coleman isn't getting any younger and Max Aarons was one of the most in-demand defenders in the market only a few months ago.

"With the obvious caveat being that Aarons is playing in a division below the Irish stalwart, the Norwich man beats Coleman in pretty much every attacking metric per game this season (via WhoScored).

"That kind of thrust from the right side could help Carlo Ancelotti develop another point of the attack, something he's struggled with outside of Dominic Calvert-Lewin given no other player has hit double figures so far.

"In Aarons, they could have a reinvigorated thrust, capable of plowing forward and giving James Rodriguez more runners to arm with his scheming passes.

"Still a young player, he could delight in the new stadium for years to come."

News Now - Sport News