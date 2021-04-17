Chelsea have slashed Manchester City's quadruple dreams by winning their FA Cup semi-final.

City were looking to make English football history as they entered the Wembley Stadium clash at the Premier League summit and with games still to play in the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

However, the prospect of facing Thomas Tuchel's side was arguably more intimidating than the potential of either Southampton or Leicester City waiting for them in the final.

Chelsea vs Man City

And it was clear from the early exchanges that Chelsea weren't simply going to lie under the steam-roller of success that has been Pep Guardiola's side for great swathes of the 2020/21 campaign.

Besides, although the opening 45 minutes were largely void of exciting chances, even the most ardent of City supporters would find it tough to argue that they started as the stronger team.

Hakim Ziyech was denied an opening goal by the offside flag and a wayward header by Fernandinho - who was involved in a controversial moment with Mason Mount - was City's best first-half opportunity.

Ziyech bags Chelsea's winner

However, it wasn't until after the break that Chelsea made their dominance pay with the same combination of Timo Werner and Ziyech that scored the offside goal producing a legitimate strike.

The Moroccan forward showed great pace to burst into City's penalty area as Werner galloped along the left-wing, creating an open goal for himself and duly digging the ball into the net.

Man City's quadruple dreams crushed

And the Citizens were very lucky not to concede a second just moments later with Ziyech once again causing trouble and forcing a superb one-on-one save from Zack Steffen.

From that moment onwards, perhaps sniffing the blood of their own dwindling quadruple hopes, City started to pile on the pressure and combine for intricate passing moves in front of the Chelsea block.

However, for all their passing and probing, Tuchel's restrictive and constricting defensive tactics simply sucked the oxygen out of City's attacks and allowed them to battle their way to a clean sheet.

And with the final whistle confirmed Chelsea's 1-0 win under the Wembley arch, the guillotine came crashing down on City's hopes of winning the four major trophies available to them this season.

While that might be received with frustration in one half of Manchester, you can bet that it will be greeted with jubilation in the other because winning the FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League in one season clearly isn't for everyone...

Well, that and the fact Manchester United fans need something to celebrate this season.

