Leicester have been brilliant this season.

Brendan Rodgers has taken The Foxes to another level and, with eight games of the Premier League season to go, they are in pole position to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Despite their success, Rodgers will be looking to improve the squad even further in the summer transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Leicester are interested in signing an established Premier League striker.

What has Romano said?

Taking to his Twitter page on Saturday afternoon, Romano revealed that Leicester are interested in a move for Tammy Abraham.

"Leicester are among the clubs interested in signing Tammy Abraham. He’s one of the targets for #LCFC if Chelsea will open to sell him in the summer," he wrote.

How has Abraham performed this season?

Abraham, who has six caps for England, was in and around the first team under Frank Lampard but he has fallen out of favour with Thomas Tuchel.

He has only played three times since February and was left out of the squad completely for Chelsea's FA Cup game against Man City.

He has scored 12 times in 30 games this season.

What does Abraham feel about his current situation?

Abraham has not spoken publicly about his situation but, according to The Telegraph, he and some of his teammates have been left 'confused' about his lack of game time.

How much will he cost?

It is unknown yet whether he is available and Romano has not said how much he will cost.

According to Transfermarkt, he is worth £36m.

Given he's English, just 23 years old and has a great goal scoring record, you would imagine he would cost around that.

Should Leicester sign Abraham?

Leicester have two good strikers in Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho.

But Vardy is nearing the end of his career - he's 34 years old - and Leicester don't have many options beyond their current duo.

Leicester need a striker and Abraham will be an ideal signing. It all comes down to how much he will cost and whether Chelsea will allow him to leave, though.

