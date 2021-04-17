Arsenal transfer news: The verdict on links with Man United outcast Jesse Lingard

Arsenal are reportedly ready to join the race to sign West Ham loanee Jesse Lingard in the summer, as per the Daily Star.

Ever since his arrival in January, Lingard has reinvigorated his career and been in sensational form for the Hammers.

Across nine appearances, the 28-year-old has provided West Ham with 11 goal contributions (eight goals and three assists) and been a vital part of the Irons' success.

It's previously been reported that David Moyes' side are looking to bring Lingard to the London Stadium on a permanent basis. However, a spanner has recently been thrown into the works.

According to the Daily Star, Arsenal are interested in buying Lingard this summer and previously tried to lure the England international to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta's side were apparently eager to take Lingard on loan in January but United opted to send the 28-year-old to West Ham, as they didn't want to hand the midfielder to Arsenal to help the Gunners.

However, this decision has slightly backfired as West Ham currently sit inside the top four.

But, the question is, would Lingard be a good signing for the Gunners?

GIVEMESPORT writers Tom Kelly, Sam Brookes and Josh Cole offer their verdict.

Tom Kelly

"Pretty pointless, if you ask me.

"Undoubtedly, Lingard has proven his natural ability and that he needs to leave Manchester United to play his best football. However, I do think Arsenal should steer clear of this one.

"Martin Odegaard needs to be Arsenal's top priority. He's been simply sensational since he arrived on loan from Real Madrid and played a vital role in Arsenal's surprise 3-3 draw against West Ham.

"After a settling in period, Odegaard now looks at home in an Arsenal shirt and was even named the club's Player of the Month.

"Forget about Lingard, the Norwegian should be the Gunners go-to man."

Sam Brookes

"Sign him up!

"Lingard is absolutely flying at the moment. He simply can’t stop scoring. He bagged a brace last Sunday, finishing his first goal expertly.

"Some may question whether this is just a purple patch, but he has certainly added something to West Ham over the past two months, and he could do the same at Arsenal.

"The club needs some positivity after a dismal league campaign, and Lingard could be just the player to provide it. He seems to be enjoying his football once more, and his tireless work rate could lift the rest of the side if he moves to the Emirates.

"Lingard brings goals, assists and great enthusiasm to the table. Arsenal need all of those things, so should not hesitate in getting a deal done for him this summer."

Josh Cole

"When you consider that Lingard had been forced to watch on from the sidelines during the first-half of the current campaign due to the presence of Bruno Fernandes at United, the impact that he has made at West Ham since joining them on loan has been nothing short of spectacular.

"With 11 goal contributions to his name already, there is no reason why the midfielder cannot force his way into the England squad for the upcoming European Championships if he continues to deliver the goods at the London Stadium.

"With a proven track-record of creating and scoring goals in the Premier League, Lingard could potentially take Arsenal's midfield to another level if they opt to splash the cash on him.

"Instead of taking a chance on Odegaard, the Gunners should draft in Lingard who may be able to fill a Mesut Ozil-shaped hole in their squad.

