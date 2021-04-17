Would Paulo Dybala be a good signing for Man United? - The Verdict

Paulo Dybala is reportedly unwilling to sign a new contract with Juventus and Manchester United are said to be interested in the Argentine.

The 27-year-old joined the Bianconeri during the summer of 2015 and has gone onto make just shy of 250 appearances for Juve.

However, it appears that his time in Turin may soon be coming to an end, and he could potentially be making the switch to the Premier League.

According to an Italian outlet Tuttosport, Dybala is reluctant to sign a new contract, with his present deal set to expire in the summer of 2022.

The website has also linked the striker with a move to Manchester United, with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea also rumoured to be interested.

However, he has had various injury issues throughout the 2020/21 season. So far this campaign, Dybala has been unavailable for 21 Juve fixtures.

Therefore, with everything considered, should Manchester United swoop in for the South American this summer?

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly, Sam Brookes, Josh Cole and Jonathan Gorrie offer their verdict.

Tom Kelly

"Dybala is currently the second-highest paid player in the Juventus squad behind Cristiano Ronaldo, and takes home a whopping £237,000-a-week, according to Salary Sport.



"The 29-cap international is a player who will likely command a high wage and given his recent troubles with injury, it would be a very risky investment for United.

"Furthermore, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear that Bruno Fernandes is his go-to man in the attacking midfielder role. Jesse Lingard has been shipped out of Old Trafford on loan because opportunities are hard to come by and it would be the same situation for Dybala.

"It's a lot of money to pay for a player who will just keep the bench warm."

Sam Brookes

"Same problem, different day.

"Paulo Dybala wants to play as a no. 10. It’s his best position and where he has flourished for Juventus over the years. However, Bruno Fernandes currently plays in that role. Is Dybala going to take his place any time soon? Probably not.

"Solskjaer may try to fit him in on the right-wing, but Dybala has only played there 28 times in his career, and is less effective from out wide.

"He wants to be in the thick of the action, but so does Fernandes and this is the issue. Donny van de Beek also wants to play as the side’s no. 10.

"By signing Dybala, United would have three players vying for the same position, with it being clear who Solskjaer’s preferred choice is. If Dybala does come to Old Trafford, expect him to just be sitting on the bench next to van de Beek next year."

1 of 15 Ryan Shawcross Stoke City Orlando City DC United Inter Miami

Josh Cole

"Although United are not exactly short of attacking options at Old Trafford, the arrival of Dybala this summer could help them close the gap to Manchester City next season.

"A world-class operator when at his very best, the Argentine played a major role in helping Juventus win Serie A last year by providing 22 direct goal contributions, his absence due to injury in recent months has hindered the Italian giants.

"If Dybala is able to impress during the closing weeks of the season, Solskjaer ought to consider drafting him in as a potential replacement for Donny van de Beek who has failed to adapt to life in England since his move from Ajax.

"As well being able to operate in the hole behind the striker, the 27-year-old's ability to play as a winger as well as a centre-forward will offer United a great deal of versatility which is what they need to launch a title-bid during the upcoming campaign."

Jonathan Gorrie

"It'd be crazy to suggest Paulo Dybala wouldn't be a good signing, but this is the kind of transfer United chased in the mid-2010s, giving Ed Woodward a bad name.

"What United need is a goalscorer. Considering Edinson Cavani is looking likely to leave and Anthony Martial has flattered to deceive, the club must focus on replacing goals, not adding Dybala as a No.10.



"As talented as the Argentine is, he's not the ruthless central striker capable of leading the line and providing a target for the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba to hit.

"United have been here before. Big name signings from huge clubs and, finally, it looks like they're away from that.

"Don't go back, Ed."

News Now - Sport News