Chelsea are through to the FA Cup final after defeating Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.

The Blues won 1-0 courtesy of Hakim Ziyech's second half goal.

Chelsea caught City on the break and Timo Werner's pass across goal was converted into an empty net by the Moroccan star.

One of the most fascinating encounters in the game was between Mason Mount and Fernandinho.

The City star was tasked with eliminating the threat of Chelsea's star man and he gave him some rough treatment throughout the game.

Fernandinho was lucky not to be penalised when he floored Mount in the 17th minute and then stepped on his face.

Fernandinho then launched into a dangerous challenge on Mount 10 minutes later which the Chelsea man just about skipped past.

But Mount was not to be intimidated and he got revenge in the second half with a lovely piece of skill.

During the second half, Fernandinho tried to man-handle Mount on the left-hand side.

But he was made to look silly when the Chelsea star put the ball through his legs, evaded his grasp and then drove towards the City goal.

That must have felt so sweet for Mount.

Fernandinho had tried to rough him up all game but the Chelsea youngster managed to get his revenge.

Mount could not finish the full 90 minutes, though, as he hobbled off and was replaced by Christian Pulisic with 20 minutes remaining.

The Blues will now contest the final against Leicester or Southampton, who meet in the second semi-final on Sunday afternoon.

News Now - Sport News