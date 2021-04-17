Would Sergej Milinkovic-Savic be a good signing for Man United? The Verdict

Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with a Premier League move to Manchester United, according to Gazzetta.

The Serbian midfielder has developed into an icon on the blue side of Rome, making 241 appearances for Lazio during a six-year stint with the club.

Milinkovic-Savic has spent a large proportion of his career in Serie A but he could potentially make a switch to the English top-flight.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta, Milinkovic-Savic could potentially join Man United in the summer, depending on Lazio's performance in Serie A.

The attacking midfielder has played a vital role in Simone Inzaghi's team this season and contributed with 16 goal involvements, as per Transfermarkt.

However, the club based in the Italian capital currently sit sixth in Serie A and six points adrift of the Champions League places.

If Lazio fail to make the top European competition, then this will reportedly be a determining factor in Milinkovic-Savic departing the club.

But the question is, would the Serbian be a good signing for United?

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly, Sam Brookes, Josh Cole, and Jonathan Gorrie have their say.

Tom Kelly

"What a complete waste of money!

"Bruno Fernandes is essentially treated as the messiah on the red side of Manchester, so why would United want to bring in another attack-minded midfielder?

"Jesse Lingard could barely get an opportunity at Old Trafford, which resulted in him going on loan, and Donny van de Beek's best friend is the United bench. Solskjaer clearly has his go-to man already and it seems unlikely that he'll give anybody else an opportunity.

"Furthermore, he's currently valued at £63m by Transfermarkt and this seems like an obscene amount of money to pay for a player who probably won't feature."

Sam Brookes

"Milinkovic-Savic is a ready-made replacement for Pogba.

"With speculation linking Paul Pogba with a move this summer refusing to go away, it is time for United to look for someone who can come in and take his place. Milinkovic-Savic is that player.

"The 6 foot 3 midfielder would bring a physical presence to Old Trafford, but he is so much more than that. He has been remarkably consistent this year, registering 16 goal involvements in Serie A for Lazio – that’s 11 more than Pogba has managed in the Premier League.

"At 26, he is a couple of years younger than Pogba and is ready to prove himself outside of Italy. He is the complete midfielder and would complement Fernandes well if he gets the opportunity to pull on the United shirt."

Josh Cole

"Although there is no doubting Milinkovic-Savic's talent, it would be a major waste of funds by United if they do indeed opt to sign him this summer.

"Unlikely to displace Bruno Fernandes in the club's attacking midfield role, the Serbian would have to go head-to-head with Paul Pogba who has the advantage of being comfortable with his surroundings in the Premier League having featured on over 130 occasions at this level.

"A box-office player, the France international has won games almost single-handedly during his second-stint at Old Trafford and thus would limit Milinkovic-Savic's game-time.

"Therefore, instead of spending a considerable fee on the Lazio midfielder, United instead should address their defensive issues in the upcoming transfer window as they have failed to keep a clean-sheet in 19 of their 31 Premier League games this season which has played a major role in their inability to keep up with Manchester City."

Jonathan Gorrie

"The issue is, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic doesn't appear to be the player he was a few years ago.

"Indeed, when he rose to prominence prior to the 2018 World Cup, the Serbian star was averaging more shots, key passes and dribbles per game (via WhoScored) than he is now.

"Even last season, the 26-year-old struggled to recapture his form of the 2018/19 campaign.

That's not to say he's now a bad player but United have missed the boat. They're already well-stocked in attacking midfield berths and could surely do with bringing in another traditional striker instead.

"This isn't 2018 anymore. Ed Woodward doesn't run the show. There's a new direction with Darren Fletcher behind the scenes and United seemingly looking to buy players on the up, rather than on the way down.

"Do not make another mistake. There's been far too many."

News Now - Sport News