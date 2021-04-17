Spurs want to sign former Champions League winner - The Verdict

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is set to leave the club this summer, with Tottenham being his next possible destination.

After spending ten years at the German giants, Boateng's time with Bayern is due to come to an end when his contract expires in June.

It's been revealed that Jose Mourinho's Spurs side are interested in bringing the 32-year-old defender to north London. Concrete talks have apparently already started between Tottenham and the former World Cup winner.

Following a successful spell in Germany, this would actually be Boateng's second stint in the Premier League.

The towering defender spent the 2010/11 season with Manchester City, where he made a total of 24 appearances for the Citizens.

Boateng was sold to Bayern the following campaign and has gone on to win various titles including the Bundesliga and two Champions Leagues. Also including the DFB-Pokal and the World Cup, Boateng's won 16 major trophies throughout an illustrious career.

However, at 32, is Boateng still capable of making his mark at Spurs, or could he prove to be a big-name flop?

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly, Christy Malyan, Josh Cole and Jonathan Gorrie offer their verdicts below...



*All stats correct prior to this weekend's football

Tom Kelly

"Captain Boateng will steady the ship.

"Jose Mourinho is reportedly on the hunt for a central defender who is a natural leader. If that isn't Boateng with all of his vast experience, then I don't know who else could fit the bill.

"Spurs have been linked with Joachim Andersen, who has taken the captain's armband despite only being on loan and largely impressed for Fulham.

"But by signing Boateng, Spurs would be getting someone who has been there and done it all, ranging from visiting the toughest clubs in the English top flight to lifting European trophies.

"The defender's winning nous would be a huge asset to Spurs - he's the man Mourinho needs to turn the club's fortunes around amid a disappointing second half to 2020/21."

Christy Malyan

"Not convinced by this one.



"There’s a reason that Bayern have not offered Boateng a new contract. They realise that his best days are behind him.



"Unfortunately, Spurs cannot seem to see this. Boateng has undoubtedly been a high-class player but he turns 33 in September, and is not the long-term solution to Tottenham’s defensive problems.

"He might well be able to paper over the cracks for a season, but then what? He will be even closer to the end of his career, and Spurs will be left with the same issues once more.

"Instead, Tottenham should be targeting someone who can strengthen the backline for years to come. Boateng will not offer them that."

Josh Cole

"Whilst Spurs do need to address their defensive frailties this summer, signing Boateng may turn out to be a grave error.

"Although the German did help Bayern win three major honours last season by featuring on 38 occasions in all competitions, he has struggled for consistency during the current campaign.

"Averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.71 which is a worse total than what fellow centre-backs Lucas Hernandez, David Alaba, and Niklas Sule have recorded, it is hardly a surprise that Hansi Flick is letting him leave this summer.

"Having suffered from a number of different injury issues in recent years, Boateng may not be able to stay fit for a prolonged period at Tottenham.

"Mourinho ought to consider making a move for a younger defender who still has more than enough to time to develop into a quality operator at Premier League level."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Jerome Boateng is one of the most decorated central defenders around.

"Sadly, however, that doesn't make him a good signing for Spurs. At 32, he does not represent a long-term option for the club and their lack of pace in Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld would not be answered with this kind of move.

"If Daniel Levy does commission a move for a player that age, presumably on high wages given he's been at one of Europe's super clubs for almost a decade, it would be a hint that Jose Mourinho is staying.

1 of 15 Nabil Bentaleb Newcastle Schalke Union Berlin Eintracht Frankfurt

"With the Portuguese thought to have been keen on Boateng while Manchester United manager, finally getting his man would suggest Jose is in it for the long haul at Spurs.

"Considering how this season has gone, that could be more negative than positive."

News Now - Sport News