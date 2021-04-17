Ryan Giggs is part of the Premier League furniture.

If you dust off the record books of England's top-flight since the 1992/93 rebranding, then you can expect to see the Manchester United legend on almost every page for all manner of records.

Besides, we're talking about a man who racked up an astonishing 963 appearances for the Red Devils in the most lucratively successful epoch of their illustrious history.

Giggs' iconic legacy

As a result, Giggs boasts the largest trophy cabinet of any player in Premier League history, winning the prestigious prize on a mind-boggling 13 occasions alongside Sir Alex Ferguson.

Giggs also lays claim to the most Premier League assists across its 29-year history, tallying up no less than 162, while also joining world-class goal-scorers in the iconic 100-goal club.

And aside from the 2013/14 campaign in which he waved goodbye to the beautiful game, Giggs gained the astonishing feat of having found the net in 21 consecutive Premier League seasons.

Does Giggs get too much hype?

Those facts alone are enough to make Giggs a bona fide legend in English football, there's no two ways about it, but has retirement done him a few too many favours in the reputation department?

Yes, you heard me right because although there's no getting away from Giggs' legendary statistics, there is a minority of fans who think that his legacy has been somewhat amplified in recent years.

Or to put things as simply as possible, certain supporters are pedalling the theory that Giggs is one of the most overrated players in Premier League history.

Giggs branded as 'overrated'

Now, it's important to clarify that 'overrated' doesn't mean that a player is inherently bad, rather that the hype they receive outweighs their quality - and Twitter user @ballrespect clearly thought that of Giggs.

That's because their 2020 thread, which has since been taken down but survives in screenshots, breaks down Giggs' data to suggest that his individual contribution wasn't all that it's made out to be.

But don't just take our word for it because you can check out the full Twitter thread down below:

So, be honest, are you sold on the theory or do you think they were wide of the mark?

GIVEMSPORT's Kobe Tong says

As far as I'm concerned, I've not seen enough hype surrounding individual Giggs seasons to honestly sit here and claim that the United icon is the Premier League's most overrated player ever.

In fact, truth be told, I'm unabashedly of the opinion that Giggs receives all the plaudits he deserves for setting Premier League records that might never be broken.

Besides, let's not kid ourselves into thinking that somebody holding their own across 900 outings at one of the greatest football clubs of all time is in any way an easy achievement.

Giggs wasn't just kept on the wage bill as some sort of tourist. We're talking about a world-class winger here who kept performing at a world-class level deep into his thirties.

Sure, he might not have had a single season where he set the world alight nor produced particularly eye-catching goal contribution statistics, but make no mistake that Giggs was a bloody good footballer.

