Barcelona went into the Copa del Rey final looking to win their first trophy in two years.

Their opponents were Athletic Bilbao. The two sides met in the Spanish Super Cup in January, a game which Athletic won in extra-time.

Barcelona were looking to avenge that defeat and, although they were dominant in the first half, they were unable to find a way past Unai Simon.

But the floodgates opened in the second half as Barca scored four times in 12 minutes.

Antoine Griezmann notched the opener on the hour-mark, tapping home from a Frenkie de Jong cross.

The Dutchman scored Barca's second three minutes later as he headed home from Jordi Alba's cross.

And De Jong then combined with Lionel Messi to score a quite incredible goal.

Messi picked up the ball inside his own half and drove towards Athletic's goal.

He played two one-two's with De Jong, skinned an Athletic player inside the box and then coolly rolled the ball into the corner.

That is just sublime.

It didn't take long for Messi to grab his second as he scored again four minutes later.

There were no further goals as Barcelona recorded a crushing 4-0 victory.

Messi's brace takes his tally for the season to 31 goals. He has now scored more than 30 goals in all competitions in 13 straight seasons.

The Argentine legend is a few months away from his 34th birthday but he is still playing at a ridiculous level.

What a privilege it has been to watch him play football over the past 17 years. It's going to be a sad day when he calls an end to his career.

