Lionel Messi produced yet another moment of sheer magic in the Copa del Rey final against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday evening.

The Argentine forward scored a quite exquisite goal to make it 3-0 in the second half.

Messi picked up the ball in his own half, drove towards Athletic's goal, played two one-twos with Frenkie de Jong, skinned a player in the box and then coolly rolled the ball into the corner.

He has scored over 700 goals in his career but this was undoubtedly up there with the very best.

Messi wasn't done there, though, firing past Unai Simon once again to complete a resounding 4-0 victory for Barcelona.

It really was an incredible performance by the 33-year-old which had the footballing world once again gushing about how ridiculous he really is.

And all his teammates showed they are Messi fanboys like the rest of us after the final whistle.

A host of Barca's players genuinely lined up and took photos with Messi and the trophy one-by-one.

You can view the footage below:

Everyone wants a picture with Messi and why not. He's the best player that's ever lived, after all.

Messi has been made to endure a difficult few years but he finally had something to smile about as he helped Barca win their first trophy in two years.

"It's very special to be the captain of this club," Messi told Barca TV after the game, per Marca. "It's a very special Copa for me because I'm able to lift it [myself].

"Not being able to celebrate it with our fans is a pity. The situation is what we have to live with. It's a shame.

"The Copas are always special and the fans enjoy them a lot. These are two clubs that are used to these finals and [used to] enjoying them a lot."

Barca fans will now be praying that Messi extends his contract beyond the summer. He will be 34 in June but he continues to do extraordinary things on the football pitch on a regular basis.

News Now - Sport News