This is Lionel Messi's world. We're just living in it.

After dropping an absolute masterclass in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday night, Messi really has left the footballing world scratching its head over how one footballer can actually be that good.

Besides, no matter how many times that the Barcelona star drops a performance for the ages, it's always so jaw-dropping that you can't help being taken aback by it every single time.

Copa del Rey final

I mean, it shouldn't be surprising that Messi tore Athletic Bilbao to shreds, but the sheer audacity and genius of the nature in which he achieved it means we can't help being spellbound once again.

And judging by how shellshocked the Athletic players looked at full-time - though it is their second Copa del Rey final defeat in a few weeks, admittedly - they were clearly blown away too.

After all, we've neglected to mention hitherto that what proved to be a 4-0 win for Barcelona couldn't have looked any less likely when the affair remained goalless going into the final half an hour.

Messi's wonder goal

Sure, the Blaugrana were pretty dominant from the get-go, but this is a major European final we're talking about here, emphatic four-goal victories don't come around very often.

However, by the time Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong had fired Barcelona into a 2-0 lead, it was clear that Messi could smell blood in the water and he proceeded to enter GOAT mode.

That's because Messi produced what will go down as one of the greatest goals in Copa del Rey history, galloping up the pitch in a team move straight out of a pinball machine.

Showing a telepathic connection with De Jong along the way, Messi ploughed through the Athletic side like a hot knife through butter and eventually capped it off with a smoothly composed finish.

Stunning angle of Messi's goal

But just when you thought Messi's wonder goal couldn't get any better, a new angle has emerged that makes it look even saucier and it's spreading across social media like wildfire.

Viewing the goal face on, the camera angle essentially puts you in the shoes of the defenders by making it feel as though Messi is rocketing closer and closer towards you like an oncoming train.

It really is a frighteningly brilliant perspective on one of the greatest goals you're likely to see in 2021, so do yourselves a favour and check it out down below:

If that was playing in my local cinema, I'd pay £50 and sell my kidney just to get a ticket.

Footballing poetry in motion

Any angle or perspective that gives me a new appreciation for some of Messi's finest moments is worth treasuring as far as I'm concerned and this was like watching footballing poetry in motion.

Sure, maybe the goal could have been even better had Messi done it all on his own, but there's something about his collaboration with De Jong that makes this angle look all the more mesmeric.

Besides, it's not just Messi's movement on the ball that's special, but his little advances away from it, reminding the footballing world that nobody in the sport has truly travelled quite like him.

Anyhow, I'm off to watch about ten hours of Messi footage of YouTube until my eyes fall out. Turrah.

