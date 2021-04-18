It was supposed to be his toughest test yet but Jake Paul made light work of Ben Askren.

The YouTube sensation won by TKO inside a round against the former MMA pro. Referee Brian Stutts stopped the bout (some felt needlessly) after just 1:59 having examined Askren.

Finally, Paul was stepping into the ring with a man with genuine fighting experience, but his next task will be to go up against a professional boxer.

The story against Askren was a familiar one. Paul looked impressive, but of course this is not a sufficient level to read too much into his performance.

There were also question marks over the stoppage, with Badou Jack writing on Twitter: "Where did they find that referee? I’m done."

That being said, ringside footage has emerged of the knockout blow and it does look pretty brutal.

As much as any of Paul's fights are about boxing, they're also about celebrity and the night then took a turn for the surreal as Snoop Dogg emerged.

In March, the rapper had bet Dana White $2million that Paul would win and as the victor was being interviewed, his biggest backer could be heard shouting "Dana White, where my money at?!!" and "give me my $2m!"

White had irked Paul's camp when he appeared on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson.

"Let's be honest, Jake Paul isn't a f***ing boxer," White said.

"This guy's a f***ing YouTube kid. I hope you can bet on this thing, cause I'll bet a million dollars that he loses this f***ing fight.

"Bet a million dollars that he loses this fight. I hope we can bet on this."

All that may be true, but White made a big mistake if he genuinely put money up against Snoop Dogg relying on Paul coming unstuck.

