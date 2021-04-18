Lionel Messi looked absolutely buzzing in a Barcelona shirt on Saturday night.

While that might sound like the most obvious statement of all time considering the Blaugrana had just won the Copa del Rey, it's no small statement on the back of a rocky few years for their iconic skipper.

Besides, Barcelona's triumph over Athletic Bilbao marked their first piece of silverware since the 2018/19 season and lest we forget Messi seriously flirting with a Camp Nou exit last summer.

Messi's happiness in Seville

As a result, you could forgive Barcelona fans for getting giddy at the sight of Messi sporting a broad smile in Seville, revelling in a stunning solo goal and soaking up the trophy presentation.

"It was a really difficult Copa to win," Messi reflected after the game, according to Sport. "We had to suffer in a lot of the games. It's always nice to win a trophy.

"I am really happy for this group of players because they deserved some happiness. It's really special to be the captain of this club, where I have spent my whole life, and it's a really special Copa (to win). It's a very special Copa for me, to be able to lift it."

Messi's Copa del Rey masterclass

A happy Messi so often means a happy Barcelona and there's no escaping the fact that the captain's masterclass played such a crucial role in their 4-0 victory in Seville.

However, of all the stunning moments that Messi produced at the Estadio de La Cartuja, we're inclined to think that his outrageous pass for Antoine Griezmann is one of the most underrated.

Now, remarkable passes are an everyday currency for Messi and his technical brilliance, but there was an almost sleight-of-hand nature to this particular ball that made it so special.

Messi's stroke of genius

Besides, I won't lie to you, the trajectory of Messi's pass completely caught me off guard the first time I watched it, such was the rapid-fire nature of the Barca star's footballing brain.

It really does underline the fact that, compared to us mere mortals, Messi is essentially living in 2031 by way of always being so many steps ahead. Check out the moment of genius down below:

Sensational. Rumour has it that Messi's home address simply reads: 'the future'.

Messi living in 2030

Even when I watch the pass for third, fourth and fifth time, I still can't help thinking that he's going to slip in Óscar Mingueza or Sergiño Dest but no, it somehow finds its way to Griezmann every time.

It really does go to show how important a world-class footballing brain is to the greatest footballers of all time because that would surely have gone down as one of Messi's finest recent assists.

And for Barcelona fans, the hype surrounding Messi doesn't end there because the new club president, Joan Laporta, was practically speaking in certainties when asked about the captain's contract situation.

Positive signs for Messi's future

"Leo is the best player in the world," Laporta told Telecinco, per Marca. "He's very attached to this club. I'm convinced that he wants to stay and we'll do everything in our power so that he stays.

"Today, we saw that he's surrounded by a great team. They played some very good football."

If you're right, Joan, then Barcelona fans can look forward to plenty more mesmeric passes because when it comes to Messi, he's always living life ten steps ahead of the rest of us. Pure brilliance.

