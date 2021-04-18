Aston Villa trivia: Which manager signed these 15 past and present players?

After narrowly avoiding relegation last year, Aston Villa have enjoyed a fruitful campaign to date under the guidance of manager Dean Smith.

Whilst the 50-year-old's tactical nous has allowed his side to pick up impressive victories over the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal, his decision to splash the cash on Ollie Watkins has also turned out to be a masterstroke.

Having already reached double-figures in terms of goals during the current campaign, the Villa forward will be determined to impress in the coming weeks as he looks to seal a place in England's squad for the Euros.

Yet for every good signing Smith has made, the decisions to draft in Wesley and Mbwana Samatta illustrate that he doesn't always get it right.

Indeed, over the years, Villa have been very hit and miss in the transfer market as the likes of Ross McCormack, Micah Richards and Scott Hogan all went on to struggle at the club after making high-profile moves.

Ahead of the upcoming summer window, we have decided to take a trip down memory line by taking a look at 15 Villa signings from recent seasons.

Can you match the player with the manager who signed him in this quiz?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Villa fans!

1 of 15 Which Villa manager signed Wesley? Dean Smith Steve Bruce Tim Sherwood Martin O'Neill

