Bianca Belair returned to SmackDown on Friday, six nights after making history at WrestleMania 37.

In the main event at Raymond James Stadium, she de-throned SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks to capture her first title in WWE.

The pair's bout was truly historic - and as you can imagine - highly emotional too.

Even before locking up at WrestleMania 37, Belair could be seen close to tears in the centre of the ring as she took in the reception from a 25,000 strong crowd.

Then, after winning the title, Bianca's emotions exploded as she was handed the championship after a hard-fought victory.

Six nights later, 'The EST of WWE' returned to SmackDown to celebrate her triumph and ahead of addressing the WWE Universe inside The ThunderDome, she was seen very emotional backstage.

Check out the exclusive footage of Belair watching back a highlights package of her match at WrestleMania while preparing to make her entrance:

Beautiful. Moments like these are really what it's all about.

On SmackDown, Belair joined The Street Profits in the ring to celebrate her victory, where she looked back on a magic night at WrestleMania and promised that she's only getting started.

She also laid down a challenge to husband Montez Ford and his tag team partner Angelo Dawkins, suggesting that The Street Profits need to recapture the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

While she was incredibly emotional backstage, 'The EST' was unapologetically confident when she did make her way out to celebrate in the ring, saying:

"If you would have asked me a year ago if I would ever imagine that I would main event WrestleMania and win the SmackDown Women's Championship... I probably would have said yes!

"That's not cockiness, that's being unapologetically me.

"Because everybody has some EST in themselves and when you find that EST, when you know that you're talented and you know that you work hard, you should never apologise for looking somebody in the face and telling them that you are the B-E-S-T."

News Now - Sport News