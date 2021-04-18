Leicester City trivia: Which manager signed these 15 past and present Foxes players?

When Leicester City opted to spend a modest fee on N'Golo Kante in the summer of 2015, not many of the club's supporters would have been able to predict just how impressive the Frenchman would go on to be during the following season.

However, the midfielder's instant impact in the top-flight helped the Foxes to secure their first ever league title as he provided the likes of Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez with the freedom required to put teams to the sword.

Whilst Mahrez and Kante have since moved on to pastures new, Vardy continues to set the Premier League alight with his goal-scoring escapades.

Signed for just over £1m in 2012, the forward has found the back of the net on over 140 occasions for the Foxes and is arguably their greatest ever purchase.

Although the decisions to splash the clash on the likes of Islam Slimani and Andrej Kramaric have ultimately backfired on Leicester, their recruitment in recent years for the most part has been extremely impressive.

Ahead of the club's FA Cup semi-final showdown with Southampton this evening, we have decided to take a look at 15 Foxes signings from the Premier League era.

Can you match up the player with the manager who bought them?

Test out your Leicester knowledge below!

1 of 15 Which Leicester manager signed Jamie Vardy? Brendan Rodgers Nigel Pearson Claudio Ranieri Craig Shakespeare

