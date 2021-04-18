Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson topped Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid actors once again in 2020.

Raking in an estimated $87.5 million, the former WWE star simply blew his competition out of the water, with Ryan Reynolds second on the list, earning a mere $71.5 million in comparison.

Not only did The Rock cash a massive check for his upcoming Netflix film 'Red Notice', but he's still selling his highly successful Under Armour clothing line and even his own branded tequila.

World-famous actor, savvy businessman, sports entertainment legend... Johnson really has done it all and he's reaping the rewards of decades of hard work.

So what does The Rock do with all that money? Well, according to reports, he's just splashed out a crazy $27.8 million on a Beverly Hills mansion.

Per the Daily Mail, he's purchased the 3.67 acre Los Angeles property - first built for musician Alex Van Halen in 1993 - from fellow actor Paul Reiser.

The Mediterranean style mansion features six bedrooms and 11.5 bathrooms, but it's the ultra-luxurious amenities that really make it stand out.

The property features a gym, home theatre, indoor swimming pool and tennis courts, and the stunning grounds include private tree-lined grass pathways and a shadowy portico.

A tranquil little courtyard completes the impressive portfolio, with Johnson's new mansion offering a little slice of Medieval Italy deep in the Hollywood hills.

His new neighbours are said to be the likes of Denzel Washington, Sylvester Stallone, Rod Stewart, Eddie Murphy and Sofia Vergara.

Yep, it's fair to say The Rock is going to be living his best life when he moves into that mansion. We're not jealous at all...

It's a good job the big checks will keep on coming, with Johnson slated to make his DC Superhero debut as Black Adam later this year.

Any chance we can come around for a movie night, Dwayne?

