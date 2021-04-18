A brace - including a wonder goal - and a new set of records. Barcelona's Copa del Rey triumph saw Lionel Messi create even more history on Saturday night.

The Argentine was named Man of the Match for his brilliant display as Ronald Koeman's beat Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in the final thanks to a blitz of four goals in 12 minutes.

Messi's first was undoubtedly the pick of the night as he received the ball in his own half and sprinted the length of the pitch, exchanging twice with some deft touches from Frenkie de Jong.

It all means the 33-year-old (and it's worth mentioning his age again after that dazzling power run) is the first player in the Copa del Rey's 119-year history to score in seven different finals.

He's also netted 30+ goals for 13 straight seasons and won his 35th trophy for Barcelona.

But most importantly, does it all mean he's staying? This morning, the Spanish press is full of discussions about whether Messi is now happy enough to remain at Camp Nou and backtrack on last summer's transfer request.

He certainly didn't look like a man with any intention of leaving the Blaugrana and while it's perhaps stating the obvious to suggest that Barcelona are beyond desperate for him to stay, his Man of the Match performance was another reminder of just how pivotal he is to their hopes of future success.

A compilation of his highlights against Athletic Bilbao has now emerged and it all begins with an imaginative ball over the top of the defence.

And while his two goals have been plastered all over the internet, it's worth indulging in some of his more subtle touches and passes to really get a feel for how easily he carved his opponents open.

Barcelona look set to miss out in their quests for the biggest prizes this season, having been knocked out of the Champions League by PSG and taken a step back in their title quest with the recent defeat in El Clasico.

Messi stepped up at an important moment nonetheless as this was their first silverware since 2019 - and their first trophy under Koeman.

