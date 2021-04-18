WrestleMania 37 will live long in the memory of WWE fans.

History was made on two historic nights at Raymond James Stadium, with Bianca Belair beating Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship in the main event on Saturday evening.

That incredible bout was followed by Roman Reigns, Edge and Daniel Bryan going to war to close the show on Sunday night, concluding an epic weekend of action.

We've already seen the best in-ring action and all the fallout from WrestleMania on RAW and SmackDown.

Now, seven days after The Show of Shows, WWE have treated us by releasing some unseen, behind-the-scenes images from WrestleMania 37.

Let's check them out.

