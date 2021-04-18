YouTube sensation Jake Paul took his professional boxing record to 3-0 on Saturday night when he destroyed former UFC fighter Ben Askren inside a round.

Many boxing purists have taken issue over the past year with the growing number of internet personalities that have become involved in the sport.

For example, Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez called out Jake and his brother Logan Paul for "disrespecting" boxing late last year - and there are many others who feel the same way.

Jake Paul might now have three straight knockout wins to his credit but critics will point to the fact that none of these wins have come against genuine professional boxers.

Before blasting past MMA veteran Ben Askren this weekend, Paul notched stoppage victories over fellow internet personality AnEsonGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson.

While many take issue with these 'celebrity' fights, current WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is not among them.

Asked during an interview uploaded by FightHype.com about his feelings on the likes of the Paul brothers coming into boxing, Fury was surprisingly positive.

"Absolutely fantastic for the game," insisted Fury. "These YouTube guys coming to professional boxing brings more eyes to our sport. The kids and more people are watching from different ages because of these guys. So it's very, very positive for our sport."

Fury certainly has a point here. In terms of fan interest and engagement, the Triller Fight Club card which featured Paul against Askren as its main event was - by far - the biggest combat sports show of the weekend.

Other events, such as a WBO middleweight championship defence by Demetrius Andrade and a UFC card headlined by former champion Robert Whittaker taking on Kelvin Gastelum, barely registered in comparison.

As one of the biggest names in the sport, Fury stands to gain more than most from an increased interest in boxing.

Another reason why he might be keen to see Paul make a splash, though, is that 'The Problem Child' has been talked about as a future opponent for Tyson's brother, Tommy Fury.

Tommy, who first found fame on the UK version of the Love Island reality television show, is just five fights into his own professional career - and has already indicated that he would be willing to move up to cruiserweight to take on Paul.

That fight, if it were to happen, would be huge.

Having worked incredibly hard in the gym on his boxing skill set, Paul has not yet put a foot wrong in a professional ring. As long as he - and those that follow him - continue to show respect to the sport, there are some positives to take from having well-known personalities try their hand at boxing.

