WWE Monday Night RAW After WrestleMania didn't quite feel as big as it usually does this year.

Following a historic Show of Shows inside Raymond James Stadium last weekend, the Red Brand returned to The ThunderDome to reset the landscape of the flagship show.

But even before Monday night rolled around, fans were worried that RAW would struggle to live up to WrestleMania... and they were right.

WWE were always going to struggle to build the same kind of hype in front of a virtual audience - as opposed to a real one - but it seemed there was a lot more than just fans missing.

A number of the Red Brand's new champions didn't even make appearances, while RAW didn't really kick off any major new storylines either.

That's not to say it was a bad show - but it just didn't feel like a typical 'RAW After WrestleMania'.

According to reports though, there wasn't really much more WWE could do.

Fightful Select write that RAW didn't actually go as originally planned last Monday because the company were left 'short-handed'.

More WWE Superstars than normal were said to be 'banged up or not cleared' for the show and some were sidelined as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19 symptoms.

Specifically, the opening match of RAW between Riddle and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley was not in the original script for the show.

While this wasn't a typical RAW After WrestleMania, WWE did still manage to book the main event for next month's WrestleMania Backlash PPV.

Drew McIntyre will challenge Lashley for the WWE Title once again, having failed to capture the belt at The Show of Shows.

The other big angle on RAW saw Charlotte Flair return and beat down both Asuka and new RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, suggesting that she'll be going after the belt in future.

News Now - Sport News