Formula One chiefs have inked a 10-year deal to host the Miami Grand Prix starting from next season.

This news represents a huge boost for the sport, after a difficult 13 months following the COVID pandemic.

F1 currently have a race in the US in Austin Texas, but now have a second race in the states after securing a deal for the Miami Grand Prix.

The track will be 5.41km long, have a total of 19 corners, 3 straights, and will race around the Hard Rock Stadium, home of NFL franchise Miami Dolphins.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula One, couldn’t hide his delight when quizzed about getting deal over the line, saying: "We are thrilled to announce that Formula One will be racing in Miami beginning in 2022.

"The US is a key growth market for us, and we are greatly encouraged by our growing reach in the US which will be further supported by this exciting second race.

"We are grateful to our fans, the Miami Gardens elected officials and the local tourism industry for their patience and support throughout this process.

"We are looking forward to bringing the greatest racing spectacle on the planet to Miami for the first time in our sport's history."

The current 2021 F1 race calendar consists of 23 races, ending with the season finale in Abu Dhabi on the 12th of December.

At the end of March, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton locked horns in a pulsating battle for victory, resulting in Mercedes’ Hamilton, a seven-time champion, eventually coming out on top.

The Brit strengthened his case as favourite for this year’s crown by taking pole position at the Emilia Romagna GP on Saturday.

Whether Hamilton will still be driving in Formula 1 come next year remains to be seen, but maybe the prospect of a glamour race in Miami might tempt him to stick around a little longer.

