Golf: Watch Amy Yang's stunning hole-in-one at Lotte Championship

South Korean golfer Amy Yang hit a stunning hole-in-one on the 12th hole of the Lotte Championship this weekend. It was her third career ace and her first since 2010.

“I was quite excited. I didn't think it was going in,” Yang told the LPGA. “I mean, I hit a good shot, it was rolling perfect, and, yeah.”

CME Group donated $20,000 (£14,400) to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Tennessee after Yang hit the hole-in-one. They are making the donation for every ace this season, as part of the CME Group Cares Challenge. A total of $60,000 has been raised so far.

The 31-year-old Yang, who has triumphed four times on the LPGA Tour during her career, finished tied for 10th with Kim A-lim.

Former world number one Lydia Ko was the eventual winner of the Lotte Championship, which takes place at Kapolei Golf Course in Hawaii.

It was Ko's first LPGA Tour title in three years. The New Zealand star carded a seven-under-par 65 to finish on 28 under.

