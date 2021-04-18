Vince McMahon is responsible for almost single-handedly building a sports entertainment empire.

The chairman and CEO of WWE has dedicated decades of his life to take professional wrestling to incredible new heights.

He's an incredible businessman who no doubt has an incredible life story.

Last year, in fact, a Twitter thread of McMahon's 'craziest stories' went viral and mentioned some of his mos interesting quirks.

During an interview with The Bill Simmons Podcast this week, his daughter Stephanie McMahon actually confirmed a number of those stories.

Stephanie revealed that Vince does indeed hate sneezing and even nodding - and she also talking about a rather strange snack he used to enjoy back in the 1980s.

"It’s true because he feels like it influences the room,” Stephanie said of her father hating nodding.

"If someone’s talking and someone starts nodding, you’re going to influence the room one way or the other.

"You shouldn’t influence the room. Let people think what they want to think. He hates sneezing because it’s involuntary, and he cannot control it.

"He hates sneezing. I think it’s really anyone [sneezing] but especially when it’s him. He really is so clean [with his diet].

"He will get into some junk. Back in the ’80s, he used to love - this is gross. This is just nasty. He would eat Oreos with squeezed cheese, that easy cheese that came out of a can.

"Cheese in a can just sounds bad anyway, and he would put that on Oreo cookies and eat a bag of it."

Well, that's something we wish we can un-hear. Oreos and squeezed cheese? It must be an acquired taste...

Perhaps it was McMahon's rather 'unique' choice of snacks in the '80s that fueled his drive to build a sports entertainment empire.

Next time you need some inspiration, try that Oreo and cheese combination...

