Manchester City watched their quadruple dreams crash and burn against Chelsea on Saturday.

Yet another FA Cup semi-final defeat for Pep Guardiola means that his mega-money side can no longer make history by winning the four major trophies available to them this season.

Don't get me wrong, securing the Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup trophies would still be astonishing, but it wouldn't quite be the full set that they almost got their hands on.

Man City's quadruple dream dies

And Chelsea's impressive victory under the Wembley arch proved to be particularly significant for Manchester United fans as defeat ensured that City wouldn't be matching their treble achievement.

Yes, Guardiola secured the domestic treble in the 2018/19 campaign, but we're talking about the 'true table' here, which is the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in English football.

The Red Devils remain the only English club to have ever secured that feat, doing so during the legendary 1998/99 campaign that culminated in that last-gasp comeback against Bayern Munich.

Man Utd's historic treble

However, while it might be common knowledge that City's loss means that United remain untouched in English football, the remainder of Europe's exclusive club of treble-winners is far less known.

And fear not, Old Trafford faithful, because widening the net to the entire continent does little to dint your achievement because Goal reports that only seven clubs have ever accomplished the feat.

Well, you could include the likes of Galatasaray and CSKA Moscow if the Europa League sufficed as the European component in your eyes, but we're going for the toughest of parameters here.

Europe's only treble-winning clubs

That's because the seven teams in this exclusive club did indeed win their country's top-flight, most prestigious cup competition and the Champions League/European Cup in order to make the cut.

You follow? So, without further ado, let's bow down to the prestigious group of clubs that only one Manchester club has access to - no matter how hard their 'Noisy Neighbours; try - down below:

1. Celtic (1966-67)

Scottish League, Scottish Cup and European Cup

2. Ajax (1971-72)

Eredivisie, KNVB Cup and European Cup

3. PSV Eindhoven (1987-88)

Eredivisie, KNVB Cup and European Cup

4. Manchester United (1998-99)

Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League

5. Barcelona (2008-09 and 2014/15)

La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League

6. Inter Milan (2009/10)

Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League

7. Bayern Munich (2012/12 and 2019/20)

Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League

Such a rare achievement

Gosh, you can almost smell the prestige from reading the list, can't you?

Besides, it says everything about the near-impossibility of winning the 'true treble' that European juggernauts such as Liverpool, Real Madrid and AC Milan can't even wrestle their way onto the list.

And perhaps surprisingly, it's the Netherlands who stands tall as the only country to have produced two treble-winning clubs and not the money-flush footballing nations of Spain, Italy and England.

Then, of course, there are the unique double treble-winners in the form of Barcelona and Bayern Munich who perhaps indicate that the feat is becoming gradually easier in the modern era.

But try telling that to Guardiola and City because try as they might, they just couldn't crack the achievement of their Manchester neighbours that you can guarantee they'll keep boasting about.

News Now - Sport News