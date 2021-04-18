Arsenal had a goal ruled out against Fulham by the finest of margins on Sunday afternoon.

With the Gunners scrounging around for as many points as they can possibly win to clamber up the Premier League ranks, a home tie with relegation-threatened Fulham looked to be a huge opportunity.

However, Scott Parker's men have proven on countless occasions this season that they're by no means pushovers and they did their level best to keep Arsenal quiet during the early exchanges.

Arsenal vs Fulham

But their resistance looked to have been destroyed just before half-time when Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos headed home at the back post from Hector Bellerin's cross.

But alas, the drama didn't end there because the inevitable spectre of VAR quickly crept up on the goal and deemed that Bukayo Saka was offside by the very, very, very slimmest of margins.

The England starlet paved the way for Arsenal to score having latched onto Alexandre Lacazette's flick-on and looked to have been level with the Fulham back four.

Brutal VAR decision

However, try telling that to the technology because the majority of fans proceeded to collectively groan as the inevitably knit-picky offside lines duly delivered the cruellest of offside calls.

And there could be no clearer indication of how furious Arsenal fans were with the decision than Piers Morgan venting on Twitter: "I loathe VAR with a venomous rage bordering on murderous."

Given how insanely tight the VAR decision really was, we can't help sympathising with you there, Piers, but we'll let you be the judge by checking out the offside call down below:

I mean, come on, is this what things have come to?

Changes to the offside law?

While, yes, in principle, I'm sure that Saka really did stray offside with his toenail, but surely the very nature of the law should be altered when VAR is going to split hairs to such an infuriating degree.

However, we can at least all take stock of the fact that offside regulations are one of the biggest areas being discussed by the bigwigs at FIFA, particularly in terms of its relationship with VAR.

Whether that's semi-automation at the 2022 World Cup or Arsene Wenger's latest philosophy, there's surely at least one guarantee: that they'll be better systems than the current one.

