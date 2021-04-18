Arsenal and VAR had something of a falling out on Sunday afternoon, shall we say.

Don't get me wrong, every Premier League fan has come to blows with the controversial technology over the last few years, but Gooners felt particularly aggrieved against Fulham this week.

That's because the north London club were on the receiving end of two divisive decisions within the space of a few minutes during their clash with the Cottagers at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal plagued by VAR drama

First, Arsenal fans were throwing their hands up in anger when Dani Ceballos had his first-ever Premier League goal chalked off for the tightest of offside decisions against Bukayo Saka.

VAR deemed that the England starlet's toenail had strayed offside in the build-up to the goal, which had eventually culminated in Ceballos heading home from Hector Bellerin's cross.

But then, on the other side of half-time, they were left pulling their hair out once again as Fulham won a penalty that was arguably never a spot-kick and could actually have been onside.

Fulham's controversial penalty

Gabriel Magalhaes was deemed to have fouled Mario Lemina despite clearly withdrawing his leg at the last moment before replays inspected whether the Arsenal man kept Fulham onside. Madness.

Either way, VAR decided that Scott Parker's men were deserving of a penalty by the finest of margins, allowing Josh Maja to find the net and fire Fulham into the unlikeliest of leads.

You can check out the controversial incident, as well as Maja dispatching the resulting spot-kick, in the image and video down below:

What do you think?

Fulham couldn't be playing a more dangerous game but sometimes you've got to ride your luck in football and VAR couldn't possibly highlight the fine margins of fortune any clearer.

After all, the offside lines and tenuous decisions clearly demonstrate that both Saka and Gabriel standing just a few millimetres further away from goal would have changed the game entirely.

So, make no mistake that when you hear fans and pundits talking about trophies and relegations being decided by the smallest of degrees, then make no mistake that they're bang on the money.

Whether or not VAR is bang on the money, however... well, that's that for you to decide.

1 of 20 Ultimate Arsenal quiz: Who scored the winner in Wenger’s final game? Aaron Ramsey Alexandre Lacazette Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Danny Welbeck

News Now - Sport News