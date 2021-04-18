Williams driving ace George Russell let loose with his words after a devastating collision with Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas earlier in today’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Bottas, in turn, decided to flip his rival the bird for his troubles.

The crash scattered a wave of debris across the track, prompting a red flag for the race.

Though devastating to watch, both men, miraculously, have come out of the road disaster unscathed.

Replays have revealed that Bottas moved his vehicle to the right, unsettling Russell on the outside.

The Williams driver found himself veering onto the grass where he soon lost control.

Sliding into Bottas’ ride, both drivers lost control in the a magnificently awful crash that’ll likely be getting replayed for years to come.

The race had already been proving tough for Russell who’d previously been lapped by world champion Lewis Hamilton.

After Hamilton’s unexpected slide into the barriers halfway in, it appeared to be anyone’s race. Anyone that is, except for Russell and Bottas.

The incident has left both drivers absolutely furious. The race should be starting again shortly.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

