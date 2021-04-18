WSL: Vivianne Miedema's top five goals in her 100 appearances for Arsenal

Vivianne Miedema made her 100th appearance for Arsenal today, appearing for the Gunners in an emphatic 10-0 win against Gillingham in the FA Cup. The star striker was once again on the scoresheet, grabbing her 92nd goal for the North London club.

To mark the milestone, GiveMeSport Women embarked on the difficult task of selecting Miedema’s best goals in an Arsenal shirt:



1) Tottenham Hotspur, March 2021

It was a shame this goal was scored in front of no fans – Miedema deserved full adulation for her wonder strike.

Few other players would decide to take an incoming corner on the volley, but Miedema did just that, guiding the ball into the back of the net with perfect precision. To make the moment even sweeter for Arsenal fans, the goal was scored against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The goal has now been viewed 1.1 million times on Twitter.

2) Everton, October 2017

Miedema’s first goal for Arsenal was a sign of things to come. After receiving the ball from Danielle Van de Donk in the penalty box, Miedema calmly twisted and turned to find space, before powering a shot into the top left hand corner of the goal.

Miedema’s composure in the box has been an integral part of her game since.

3) Brighton, April 2019

Both the goal and the occasion was special for Miedema and Arsenal. The 4-0 victory against Brighton at the Amex Stadium secured the WSL title for the Gunners with a game to spare.

Miedema scored the opener, winning possession 25 yards out and directing a vicious shot towards goal. The ball went through the hands of Brighton ‘keeper Marie Hourihan before richoteing off the underside of the bar and over the line.

4) Reading, September 2020

A thunderbolt from Miedema. The striker showed she meant business in Arsenal’s opening game of the season, taking the ball outside of the penalty box and blasting the ball into the top left hand corner of the goal.

Despite the best efforts of Reading ‘keeper Grace Moloney, the shot was far too powerful to be kept out of the net.

5) Bristol, December 2019

It is impossible not to include a goal from Miedema’s impressive performance against Bristol City. Arsenal were 11-1 winners that day, still the highest-scoring game in WSL history.

Miedema was involved in 10 out of the 11 goals, scoring six and grabbing four assists. The best of the bunch was a composed finish from inside the penalty box, demonstrating her flawless technique and poise.

