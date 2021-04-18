WWE legend Ric Flair hosted a violent slap competition on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

Triller, a video-sharing and social networking service, hosted the event aptly named Fight Club, where Youtuber Paul took on former Mixed Martial Artist Askren in a boxing match.

In the main event of the night, Paul emerged victorious, scoring a knockout victory inside two minutes.

Given the backgrounds of the two combatants, this result may have come as a surprise to some, but Askren, although a superb wrestler, possesses comparatively mediocre striking skills.

This was Paul’s third professional win, with the 24-year-old maintaining an unbeaten record.

As well as musical performances from the likes of Snoop Dogg, Fight Club also treated its viewers to a controversial slapping contest- with Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson in attendance.

Flair officiated the bizarre spectacle, which saw one of the competitors on the receiving end of a brutal knockout. The former 16-time WWE Champion said Triller took inspiration from the WWE in their approach to promoting their events.

“They got it all from Vince McMahon!” said Flair.

"They got it all from WWE. The NBA, baseball, football, the entrances get grander, the All-Star games get bigger, the Super Bowl gets bigger, but it all started with WrestleMania."

Flair, now 72, a true icon of the sports entertainment business, was impressed by Triller’s production quality. Saying: "It's my first event, I'm not sure what to think of it.



"It's amazing. The star-power, the people that are hear, attending the event, that speaks volumes already.

"And, you know, you've got a national champion. The kid is tough - from WIsconsin.

"And I don't know how tough the Paul kid is. He better be tough, if he's wrestling a guy or fighting a guy who's a two-time national champion."

