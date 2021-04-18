Barcelona won the Copa del Rey for the 31st time on Saturday evening.

Ronald Koeman's side beat Athletic Bilbao 4-0 at La Cartuja in Seville, with Lionel Messi grabbing yet another brilliant brace.

The Argentine superstar has been universally praised for his latest masterclass, but Messi wasn't actually Barcelona's finest performer against Bilbao.

Frenkie de Jong is the winner of that award, the Dutchman grabbing one of the Blaugrana's four goals and assisting two of the others.

The Dutch midfielder was breathtakingly good at both ends of the pitch and that's proven by the incredible numbers he recorded during the game.

De Jong made 96% of his passes, played three key passes, completed all four of the dribbles he attempted and won eight of his 11 duels.

When he's at his best, the former Ajax man is one of the most complete midfielders on the planet and it's scary to think that he's still only 23 years of age.

De Jong has the potential to be the the next iconic Barcelona midfielder, following in the footsteps of players like Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta.

Against Bilbao, De Jong played like a hybrid of the two legendary Spainards.

Don't believe us? Well, take a look at his individual highlights from the Copa del Rey final below. After watching, you'll see that our praise for the Dutchman is not hyperbole.

Video

Unreal stuff from Frenkie.

The way he glides across the turf like a gazelle is just glorious to watch and Bilbao players just couldn't get the ball off of him.

De Jong's passing was crisp, accurate and penetrative, while his dribbling ability was a key weapon for Barcelona throughout the game.

The way he linked up with Messi for the Blaugrana's third goal was quite incredible as well and it really was shades of Iniesta in his prime.

It's taken a while, but De Jong has finally arrived at Barcelona and that £65 million transfer fee will likely be viewed as an absolute bargain in the years to come.

