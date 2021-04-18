April 16 marked the 10-year anniversary of a young, hairless, inkless Conor McGregor scoring a KO win in just 4 seconds.

And you thought Jose Aldo got finished quickly…

Taking place at Immortal Championship 4 in Letterkenny, Ireland, the future two-division UFC champion threw down with Paddy Doherty in the co-main event.

As confident and as limber as ever, a young McGregor had Doherty looking at the lights before the fight had even really started.

Taking to Twitter, McGregor recently shared a clip on his win with the tweet:

“Wow! I just beat this time in selling out the T-mobile arena! 20.800 fans jam packed! Sold out in seconds! On the 10year anniversary of my fastest one punch KO in professional Mixed Martial Arts!

"Still one of the fastest in Professional Mixed Martial Arts history. 3.5 seconds.”

McGregor was 6-2 heading into the fight. After a painfully brief exchange of shots, the Notorious rocked Doherty with a fatal left.

Dazed, a shattered Doherty briefly rose to his feet, spaghetti-legged, before collapsing completely.

The surprise, knockout shot is reminiscent of the one he later used to smoke Aldo in just 15 seconds for the featherweight title.

Despite the astonishing performance, it would take McGregor another two years to finally crack the UFC.

McGregor’s most recent defeat prior to this record-setting bout was against Donegal-native Joseph Duffy in November 2010 in Cork. The UFC’s no.1 prizefighter would not lose again until his first infamous clash with Nate Diaz in March 2016.

With a record now set in ticket sales for his upcoming trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, the Irishman will be looking to restore his lightning-fast, winning ways on route to a lightweight title bout later in the year.

