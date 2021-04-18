Just as Manchester United vs Burnley was kicking off, the football world was rocked by reports suggesting the biggest clubs in Europe have signed plans to create a European Super League.

According to reports, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus are all involved in the plans.

During the match at Old Trafford, co-commentator Gary Neville heard about the plans and he didn’t hold back.

“The Premier League should be deducted points this season from the big six clubs,” Gary Neville said in commentary. “To do it during the season, it’s a joke. It is an absolute scandal. Manchester United and the rest of the big six clubs should be ashamed of themselves.”

UEFA have responded strongly and claimed that the teams involved wouldn’t be able to play in their domestic league and players wouldn’t be allowed to play in international matches.

"UEFA, the English Football Association and the Premier League, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga, and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Lega Serie A have learned that a few English, Spanish and Italian clubs may be planning to announce their creation of a closed, so-called Super League.

"If this were to happen, we wish to reiterate that we – UEFA, the English FA, RFEF, FIGC, the Premier League, LaLiga, Lega Serie A, but also FIFA and all our member associations - will remain united in our efforts to stop this cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever.

"We will consider all measures available to us, at all levels, both judicial and sporting in order to prevent this happening. Football is based on open competitions and sporting merit; it cannot be any other way.

"As previously announced by FIFA and the six Federations, the clubs concerned will be banned from playing in any other competition at domestic, European or world level, and their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams.

"We thank those clubs in other countries, especially the French and German clubs, who have refused to sign up to this. We call on all lovers of football, supporters and politicians, to join us in fighting against such a project if it were to be announced. This persistent self-interest of a few has been going on for too long. Enough is enough."

The Premier League also responded.

