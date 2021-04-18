Brighton quiz: Where are these 15 former players now?

Undergoing quite a radical change in approach over the last two seasons, Brighton and Hove Albion's league position might not adequately reflect their development.

Indeed, with Graham Potter now in tow after Chris Hughton's solid work in keeping them up, the playing staff has obviously changed too. In order for the Seagulls chief to adopt his expansive style, some of the heroes who helped take the club through the divisions simply had to go.

Given the influx of Premier League money too, the make-up of Brighton's squad is constantly evolving. While there were plenty of big players who thrilled under the likes of Gus Poyet and Hughton, football just moves on.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have built a little quiz for you. Where are these 15 former Brighton and Hove Albion players now? Where have they ended up on the footballing map?

Think you can get full marks?

Take the test below!

1 of 15 Jake Forster-Caskey Gillingham Southend Stevenage Charlton

