Manchester United closed the gap to Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table to eight points with a 3-1 victory over Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

A brace from young sensation Mason Greenwood and a stoppage-time strike from Edinson Cavani sealed victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in what was a fairly entertaining encounter.

Greenwood's first goal came right at the start of the second half, with a beautiful dummy from Bruno Fernandes allowing the Englishman to fire home from close-range in the box.

Burnley levelled the scores in the 50th-minute through James Tarkowski, who headed home from a corner after some lacklustre marking from the United defenders.

Marcus Rashford - who assisted Greenwood's opener - clearly took offence to the Burnley defender scoring at Old Trafford, because he decided to humiliate the centre-back shortly after.

In the 64th-minute of the match, Rashford produced a perfect 'elastico' which completely deceived Tarkowski.

Video

Twenty minutes after Rashford's moment of magic, Greenwood struck to make it 2-1 and Cavani then made sure of the three points with virtually the last kick of the game.

"Rashford giving me Ronaldo vibes, take it easy they have families bro," one United fan wrote on Twitter and they're not wrong.

Rashford really is beginning to look like a world beater and since the start of last season, no United player has contributed to more goals.

The England international has scored 27 times and provided 15 assists, numbers that are befitting of an elite level striker.

He's also an important senior figure behind-the-scenes at United these days, something Greenwood touched on prior to the game against Burnley.

"There have been a lot of young lads training, and that’s been good," Greenwood said. "Marcus [Rashford] has always spoken to me, always told me to keep level-headed and to work hard."

It's become more and more apparent that Rashford is a United legend in the making.

