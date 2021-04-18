Crystal Palace want in-demand Fulham star - The Verdict

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in bringing Joachim Andersen to Selhurst Park next season.

The Danish defender has been somewhat of a surprise package this term.

Andersen arrived at Fulham on loan from Lyon and has proven to be a prominent figure at Craven Cottage. He established his authority straight away and became the club captain after just four games.

His loan spell with Fulham is set to conclude at the end of the season but it seems that we may see Andersen remain in the Premier League.

Danish outlet B.T. Sports revealed on 'The Transfer Window' podcast that Palace are interested in his services, as well as a number of other top-flight clubs.

With Roy Hodgson's contract set to expire in the summer, it's believed the club will go in a new direction and are due to to undergo a squad overhaul which will see significant investment.

The 6 foot 4 centre-back could be part of this rebuild but the question is, would he be a good signing for the South Londoners?

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly, Jonathan Gorrie, Sam Brookes and Josh Cole answer that very question below...

*All stats correct prior to this weekend's Premier League action

Tom Kelly

"Andersen is an absolute must for Palace.

"Despite featuring in a relegation-battling team, the defender has proven that he'd be an upgrade on what the Eagles already have. For his performances this season, Andersen has earned a solid WhoScored rating of 6.81.

"To put this into perspective, this is higher than what any Palace defender has achieved and also would be the fourth-highest in the Eagles squad overall.

"But Palace will have to act quickly as the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Leicester City are circling the defender."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Absolutely, yes.

"With Palace needing to drive down the average age of the squad, which is the oldest in the Premier League, they must start signing players capable of bringing the club forward.

"At 24 and already impressing in the Premier League, Andersen looks like that man. Averaging more successful aerial duels per game than all but two regular Palace defenders - the aging Scott Dann and Gary Cahill - the Dane looks assured at this level.

"Given there are so many players out of contract this summer too, moving for a man with plenty of his career ahead of him would be an excellent use of Steve Parish's budget."



Sam Brookes

"Just what the doctor ordered.

"It seems that Palace are in for a major overhaul of their squad this summer, which could see a number of experienced players depart when their contracts expire.

"Therefore, they will need someone to come in to bring maturity and leadership to the backline. Andersen has both those things in abundance.

"He has played at the highest level before, having made six Champions League appearances for Lyon in 2019/20, and he has since gone on to captain Fulham on 14 occasions in the Premier League this term.

"His performances for Scott Parker’s side have shown that he is perfectly suited to the English top-flight, and he would be a fine addition to Palace’s squad for next season."

1 of 15 Adrian Mariappa Watford Free agent Retired Bristol City

Josh Cole

"Although it is fair to say that Palace will need to make alterations to their squad this summer following a lack-lustre campaign, they should steer clear of splashing the cash on Andersen.

"Whilst the defender has shown signs of promise during his loan spell at Fulham, he is not exempt from criticism - Scott Parker's side have still conceded 28 goals from his 26 league outings, including eight in their last four.

"With a number of clubs linked including Manchester United and Spurs and Andersen's Lyon contract not due to expire for another three years, it seems unlikely the defender will come cheap this summer.



"So yes, Andersen looks like a Premier League quality player - but is that really worth getting into a potentially costly bidding war over? If there's going to be an overhaul at Selhurst Park this summer, value for money will be crucial."

News Now - Sport News