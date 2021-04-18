Everton trivia: Which managers signed these 15 past and present Toffees players?

Everton's transfer business during the Premier League era has been very hit and miss as their recruitment team have drafted in a plethora of players in the hope of achieving success.

Arguably one of the best value for money signings of the 21st century, Seamus Coleman was purchased for just £63k from Sligo Rovers in 2009.

An ever-present in Everton's starting eleven for over a decade, the Republic of Ireland international has made over 290 appearances for the club in the top-flight and is an influential figure as Carlo Ancelotti's captain.

Other bargains in recent years include Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lucas Digne who have both made positive impressions at Goodison Park after being bought for modest fees.

Yet for every Tim Cahill, there has been a Cenk Tosun as Everton do not always get it right in the transfer market and sometimes have the tendency to blow their budget on the wrong individuals.

Ahead of the upcoming window, we have decided to take a look back at 15 Toffees signings and ask you to match up the player with the manager who signed them in this quiz.

Can you prove that you are a top Everton fan by getting every question right?

Test out your Toffees knowledge below!

1 of 15 Which Everton manager signed Richarlison? Carlo Ancelotti David Moyes Marco Silva Ronald Koeman

