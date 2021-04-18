Mike Dean is the gift that just keeps on giving.

The comical referee is constantly entertaining us with his weird and wonderful ways. He’s not a bad official either - even if he is a bit card happy at times.

The fact he was responsible for taking charge of the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Manchester City shows just how highly rated he is as a referee.

But even on the big occasion, Dean can still find time to give us all a laugh - and he did so once again at Wembley on Saturday evening.

Half an hour into the match and with Chelsea in possession, Dean was seen pirouetting randomly.

Brilliant.

Those eagle-eyed fans that spotted it thoroughly enjoyed it. Check out the best reaction on social media:

One fan wrote: "Had to be a bet/dare with his mates surely."

"The man's so weird. He doing a 360? Lmao,” another added.

"There are just no words for this man anymore,” a third said.

What on earth was he doing?

Well, some believe there was a logical explanation.

“Could he have been taking in the players and their positions etc?” One fan suggested.

Elite refereeing.

During the match in which Dean was supposed to be in charge of, Chelsea ended Man City’s quadruple dream by winning 1-0 and progressing to the final.

The brilliant Hakim Ziyech scored the only goal of the game as the Blues await their opponent in the final - Leicester or Southampton.

Whether or not Dean will get the gig for the final remains to be seen but let’s hope so just so we can see his little pirouette once again…

