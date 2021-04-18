Wolves trivia: Which manager signed these 15 past and present players?

Wolverhampton Wanderers' rise to prominence in the Premier League can be tracked back to the shock arrival of Ruben Neves in 2018.

Despite being guaranteed Champions League football with Porto, the midfielder opted to swap the Estadio do Dragao for Molineux and subsequently went on to help his new club achieve promotion to the top-flight.

A healthy relationship between manager Nuno Espirito Santo and agent Jorge Mendes has resulted in Wolves being able to secure the services of Rui Patricio, Daniel Podence, Nelson Semedo and Diogo Jota who has since moved on to Liverpool.

Although the decision to spend a club-record fee of £35m on Fabio Silva last year has yet to pay off, the Wanderers' recruitment in recent seasons has been extremely impressive.

With the club currently heading towards a mid-table finish in the Premier League, it will be intriguing to see what their plans are for the summer.

Ahead of the upcoming transfer window, we have decided to look back at 15 of Wolves' signings from the Premier League era.

Can you match up the player with the manager who bought them in this quiz?

Test out your Wolves knowledge below!

1 of 15 Which Wolves manager signed Pedro Neto? Nuno Espirito Santo Paul Lambert Dean Saunders Mick McCarthy

News Now - Sport News